I get this question a lot from friends and family back home. They want to know why people are rioting in Portland. They ask who’s stirring up all the trouble.

Here’s what I tell them. We’ve got four groups in Portland. The first group wants to change the world for the better – they are the people who leave their nice, comfortable homes on blazing hot summer days to walk the streets in a show of support for Black Lives Matter. All they want is for the police to stop killing unarmed black people. I think that’s a pretty reasonable reason to hold demonstrations, and I hope everybody else does too.

The second group are the vandals and looters, common criminals and thugs. These people are opportunists. They are thrilled that people are marching for a good cause because it provides cover as they lurk in the shadows and hide in wait until nobody’s looking so they can lob a brick through an Apple store window and make off with stolen property. Black lives don’t matter to them. The only thing that matters to them is making a quick buck and not getting caught. These people come out like cockroaches in the dark and take advantage of something good. I hope all of them are put in jail and off our streets. Oh, and almost as bad are the vandals and scum who spray paint our buildings and fountains and walls and freeway signs with their stupid giant letters. It’s ugly. Just stop it. I hope the vandals get put in jail, too, after a judge makes them clean off all their stupid paint.

The third group are the white-supremists, the Skinheads and Proud Boys, the far-right and their pals. These people want every race except whites to be somewhere else, preferably dead. They’re haters. Modern-day fascists. The Oregonian newspaper and local TV stations have footage of the Proud Boys getting on buses and leaving at least one protest. Who knows where these haters came from, but I know where I wish they’d go – I wish we could send all haters to Siberia and let them cool off for a few winters.

The fourth group is Antifa. That’s short for Anti-fascists. They think the Proud Boys and Skinheads and other white-supremest groups are modern-day Nazis and so they believe they are helping society by opposing them.. Some people are against Antifa – one very vocal Tweeter calls them a terrorist group, and he and his supporters blame them for all the violence. I can tell a person’s politics when they say, “Antifa is bussing in people and paying them to start riots.” These people don’t realize that they are blaming a group that wants to stop present-day Nazis and white supremacists. In other words, by being against Antifa, they are for Nazis. Who on earth can be for Nazis? Why would you support hate?

If they believe people are being paid – and bussed in – to stir up trouble in Portland, who’s behind it? Who’s paying for that? Buses cost a lot of money – hundreds of dollars each if you rent them for a few hours. Does someone own the buses or are they renting them? Who pays the bus driver? Where does he sleep, because some of these confrontations happen late at night. Who are the people getting paid to ride the busses here to riot? Did they answer an ad on Craigslist? “Wanted! Troublemakers!” Who are the people paying them? Where do the rioters sleep after they’re done terrorizing the city until 3 in the morning? Does the bus take them back to wherever they came from in the middle of the night, or do they stay in a motel? Or sleep on the bus? Does the buss have a bathroom? Are these rioters paying taxes on the money they’re getting to terrorize?

These are all good questions. And here’s another question. If you were a person who kept telling people not to worry about Covid, that’s it’s just the flu, and over 175,000 people have died and the United States has one of the highest death tolls and infections in the world, wouldn’t you want to bring up Portland every chance you get as a way to distract people? Wouldn’t you want people to forget about Covid and focus on the unrest in Portland so they’d be afraid that the rest of the country will end up in chaos if the people don’t re-elect you? Would you, with all your big millionaire money and all your rich millionaire friends, go so far as to pay people and busses to go to Portland and stir up trouble?

Here’s another question. There’s an old saying, “Divide and conquer.” At no time in all my six decades of living have I dreaded talking to certain family members or a close friend from high school because they start ranting using practically the same words as if they’ve been programmed. They get angry, and I get angry because what they say isn’t true, and when I try to show them the facts, they dismiss it as fake news. No one ever even heard the words “fake news” before four years ago.

Back to the question. If a person wanted to stay in power, wouldn’t it be in his best interest to stir up trouble, to manufacture fear, to pit people against each other? To divide and conquer?

What’s happening in Portland? Who’s stirring up trouble?

Good question.