One of the things I’m most thankful for in this world is my electric teapot. Sorry if you were expecting me to say my family, my health, food on the table. Those are the big things, and I’m exceedingly grateful for all of them. But sometimes it’s the little things that have the most impact. Like when a child hands you a bouquet of scraggly wildflowers to show they love you – isn’t that more wonderful than a huge box of long-stem roses? Sure, the child is just trying to bribe you, but still, you see my point.

When my mother-in-law gave me the electric teapot for Christmas a couple of years ago, I rolled my eyes. Another gadget. She’s the queen of gadgets. If it’s been on TV, or a friend has told her about it, she’ll buy one for herself and one each for her daughter and daughters-in-law. At my house a few of these get used, some collect dust, others find themselves snuggled in with clothes and old toys headed for Goodwill. I pictured this gadget in that last group.

I’ve already got a stovetop teapot that nobody uses. I’ve kept it because it sits on the gas range looking pretty while it collects grease splatters until it gets cleaned, usually just before a holiday. I prefer the speed and convenience of a microwave cup of tea in the morning.

Who knows why I actually took this thing out of the box and plugged it in. It’s modern looking like my kitchen, but I don’t like devices on my counters. The toaster and Cuisinart and coffee maker and popcorn popper are hidden in two appliance garages that are full. There’s no room for an electric teapot. Still, perhaps because my mother-in-law was so pleased with the gift, I plugged it in, filled it with water, and stood there and gave it the evil eye, disgusted at the thing sitting there on my countertop like a zit on a beauty queen, like bird splat in the middle of the driver’s side windshield, like a fly on a cheesecake, like a lot of ugly things nobody wants to look at.

Still Life with Teapot 😉. Notice the appliance garage where all other gadgets are hidden – behind the cup that my dad’s girlfriend, Anita McCabe, made for me. Another thing I’m thankful for.

Boy it steamed up a pot of water as quick as a Tesla goes from Zero to Sixty (it’s electric too, by the way). The microwave can’t compete. Seriously. The pot heated that fast. (If you don’t know about how fast Tesla’s are, here’s a video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cA1doO_9h8. If you ever get a chance to ride in one, when you start out it feels like those G-forces that press you into the back of your seat when you’re taking off in an airplane. One day I’ll own a Tesla. That’s a gadget anyone could give me and I’d be quite happy.)

Every morning I get up and go turn on my teapot. By the time I’ve put away last night’s hand-washed pans, cutting board and assorted cutlery, I can pour the boiling water over my teabag and scald my mouth. It gets that hot that fast. I have to put an ice cube in the cup or have burnt tongue.

I love my teapot. Absolutely love it. Best gadget ever (besides the Tesla – I prefer white, by the way). This Thanksgiving Day I’ll ponder how thankful I am for all the good things in my life, my husband who drives me crazy but makes me laugh, my children who rarely call but give me such sweet Mother’s Day cards, extended family and friends I don’t see as often because of Covid, good food (I have the muffin top to prove it), a comfortable home – the list is long. The teapot isn’t at the top, but it’s something I’m thankful for every day.

I hope you have something that you appreciate everyday, too. Happy Thanksgiving, and God bless you.