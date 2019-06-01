I know it’s not cool to talk about religious beliefs, unless it’s about “the universe.” I’m not sure who “the universe” is – a planet, a committee of aliens – but for some reason “the universe” casts its random favor on people, helping them to avoid an accident or leading them to something. I have my own name for this guiding benevolence – Guardian Angels. I consider them helpers from God, like Clarence in the Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

We’ve all had some kind of unexplained good fortune that seems otherworldly, but those who don’t believe in God probably call it incredible good luck, “the universe,” Fortuna or some other deity. I believe those experiences are my Guardian Angel(s) looking after me. Not only am I helped with the big things like avoiding a car crash (or speed trap) on the freeway, but little things that happen all day long.

Here’s an example. I just got a small garden plot at a community garden and wanted to make a trellis for cucumbers and tomatoes, true to my character, I wanted to make it cheap. I’ve been trying to figure out a way to do it for the last couple of days, staying up too late looking at ideas online and lying in bed fretting, picturing amazing trellises I could make if I wasn’t such an impatient tightwad. Everything I liked was labor intensive and expensive. I want it now and I want it cheap.

Today I went to Home Depot and wandered around, hoping to get inspiration. I had decided to build a wood framed trellis and create a lattice with metal mesh – anything I could find that was economical. I looked all over for some skinny wood, called furring strips, recommended on a YouTube video, but Home Depot hid them somewhere. I cruised the lumber aisle twice and couldn’t find them. But when I went to ask someone I came across the bad-wood pile and a heavenly sign that said “70% Off.”

Guess what was in there? Go ahead, guess. I found 2” x 2” wood, more sturdy than the 1” x 2” furring strips. Granted, the wood was all warped and had knot holes and splits and broken parts, but it was perfect (cheap). And guess how many of them were in the pile. Go ahead, I dare you, guess! There were twelve – exactly the number I needed in exactly the eight-foot length I wanted. They ended up costing me about fifty cents each. I said an exuberant “thank you!” to my Guardian Angel.

Then I looked for the metal lattice and found concrete remesh that was way less spendy than fencing, but still $9.47 a panel, and I would need four panels. Way over my budget. Then a thought came into my head to use twine and weave it into a lattice. I signed because it would take so lung, but it would be a lot less expensive, so off I went to the garden section and what do you think I found? Take a wild guess. Okay, I’m sorry, it’s annoying, but it was such a surprise, such a gift to me. I didn’t find twine, I found a nylon net that was five feet by eight feet. Remember my skinny wood? It was also eight feet. This net was a ready-made trellis. I wanted to get down on my knees to thank my Guardian Angel when I looked at the price, only $3.98 cents. It was a miracle, I tell you. My whole project would end up costing me less than $20, wouldn’t take a lot of time, and would be exactly what I wanted.

Now some of you will smile to yourself and ay it was just a coincidence, that there just happened to be the perfect amount of wood in that reject pile, that the twine trellis thought only came to me because I’d already seen something like it online, that Vigaro makes these twine trellises and Home Depot stocks them so it was inevitable that I’d see it. All evidence that it wasn’t divine intervention but the natural order of things or some such hogwash.

You’re wrong, This is typical of the “good luck” I have all the time, especially when I say a little prayer asking for help. Red lights are all green when I’m in a hurry. I find something I’ve misplaced because I got an idea to look for it in a place I never would have looked. These minor things occur all day long, and I actually feel like someone is laying practically steering me to good fortune. It never feels coincidental.

Some of you would say it’s “the universe” – a vague benevolence that comes out of nowhere. I say it’s God helping me though my Guardian Angel. Which one of us is the craziest? Well, it’s not me.

So many just seem to struggle and have a little dark cloud over their head, and I get that too. I feel desperate and stressed and exhausted and even unloved some of the time like, I suppose, most people do. But there’s a fairly steady current of contentment that runs through me, and it sometimes escalates all the way to joy – especially at times like today, when my Guardian Angel leads me to the bad wood pile and everything falls into place.