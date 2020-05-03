I took my dog for a walk on a different route today, along a quiet street. I came to a fenced yard that corralled (thank goodness) three children. For a few minutes I was their dearest friend, and I think they would have, like puppies, followed me home if they could have.

As soon as I came in sight, the three blasted me with questions and pleas all at once, jabbering like baby birds clamoring for worm-gooey from their momma.

The little girl galloped over to the fence like a horse wanting a sugar cube. She had long, blond, stringy hair wrapped in a black veil-like thing like I’ve seen rural immigrant Russian women wear down around Aurora. She climbed on the bottom rung of the fence and hollered, never taking a breath, “I don’t live at this house, I’m having a play date, I live down the street, I get school at home because of the corona, I like your little dog, I’m five and a half.”

The two boys on the side-yard jungle-gym both shouted like a discordant, unholy back-up choir. I was about the legal social-distance away – six feet – had stopped walking, and gave them my full attention, but all three still shouted. The first boy desperately wanted me to watch him pull himself up on the monkey bars and swing. “I have superhero pajamas on. I’m a superhero pajama man. Watch me do this. See, I can climb up here all by myself. Watch now. Watch and I’ll swing. See, I’m swinging. I’m swinging. I’m Superhero Pajama Man.”

“How old are you,” the girl said. Completely ignoring the bellowing behind her, she’d already given me her age, and with typical kid etiquette, she asked mine.

The boy called out, “I’m six and a half. So is he.”

“How old are you?” the girl persisted. She was still on the bottom rung of the fence, squirming and wiggling, bending knees, stretching toes.

“I’m pretty old.” I didn’t want, for who knows what earthly reason, to reveal my age.

“We have the same birthday. November 7th,” Superhero Pajama Man said.

“Are you twins?” I called out. They didn’t look anything alike, one was small with blonde hair, and was a lot quieter. The superhero had darker hair.

“Yes we are,” they said simultaneously, “We’re twins!”

“That’s pretty cool,” I said but doubted they heard me. They were all chirping at once. The only thing I heard was, “How old are you?” from the little girl. “Pretty old,” I said.

She tried a different tact. “My grandmother is 73.”

“I’m not quite that old.”

“How old are you?”

I finally divulged my age, and she said, “Oh, you are way younger than my grandmother.” Not really. But in these days of staying home, not bothering to put on make up and cutting my own hair, I took it as a compliment.

“Watch this,” the superhero called. He hung on the bars and pulled himself up like he’d been doing the whole time.

“Amazing,” I said with robust gusto because I figured that would make him happy.

I started to leave and told them goodbye. “Watch this,” both boys begged.

“When is your birthday?” the girl said.

I laughed. “I bet you all miss school, don’t you?” I said.

“We’re going to school across the street,” Superhero said. He pointed to a house at the end of a long drive.

“That must be fun,” I said.

“Because of the corona,” the girl said. “How old is your dog?”

“She’s 19. That’s over 100 in people years.”

“Wow,” they all said in unison.

I started inching away. “I have to go now. Have fun!”

“I wish you were little like us and could come in and play with us,” the girl said.

I said me too. And I meant it.