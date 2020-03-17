Someone just sent me this video. Click on the Read More button below the video to read about my own experience – it’s not related at all to the coronavirus, and it is very tacky humor so don’t read it if you are offended by bodily functions. You have been warned.

Have you ever been out on a hiking trail so devoid of trees that it looks like Ghandi’s head, walking as fast as you can because you’ve needed to go to the bathroom for the last two miles and you’re trying to make it to the Port-A-Potty in the parking lot but you know it’s a race against time and you feel like you might lose? Well, I have.

It was a cold day in February with wind like the kind that flattens a dog’s ears as it hangs its head out the car window while you’re speeding on the freeway. My husband and I were hiking in central Washington in a hilly area covered with rocks and grass and nary a bush to shelter witnesses to what happened next. Luckily there weren’t any people around that day due to the aforementioned cold and hurricane-force wind.

Nature played a cruel trick on me that day. The Port-O-Let was a small spec in the distance and I walked as fast as I could, nearly jogging which was hard to do at my age, going uphill, wearing a coat, fleece jacket, sweater, T-shirt, scarf, hat, and gloves, and carrying a seven-pound dog under my arm like a watermelon. When Mother Nature sent her untimely signal to my bowels, I barely got my pants down in time. I assumed the position, turning sideways so my husband would see me only in profile. It was the best I could do, lacking bush or stump to crouch behind.

Maybe it was from holding it for so long, or maybe it was the tuna salad and onion rings I had for lunch at a questionable roadside cafe. Not to get too graphic but if you’ve even seen a cow go, you’ve got a fairly accurate visual of the projectile consistency of… well, that’s enough. My husband was walking behind me, about a hundred yards back. He didn’t have the need to hoof it like I’d had. Unfortunately for him he wasn’t far enough away, and I’m sure he wished he could un-see his wife bent over, spewing like a fountain. I hovered in the freezing cold until he caught up.

“My, oh my,” he said.

“Can you give me some toilet paper?” I said with pitiful urgency.

You might think that’s a strange request to ask someone out in the wild, but you haven’t seen his backpack. He crams it full of every kind of medicine, safety device, Epi-pens, water bottles, stogies, matches, bug spray, sunscreen, extra socks – there are twenty or thirty pounds worth of stuff in there, and he always has toilet paper.

“No, I don’t have any toilet paper.”

“I’m not in the mood for jokes,” I said, looking at his feet. I’m still in a squat with my granny panties around my ankles, bare bottom reflecting the sun like a mirror, and HE, this one time, doesn’t have any toilet paper. After what I’d just been through I wasn’t about to pull my pants up until some rudimentary sanitizing took place.

“Look in there, you’ve got to have something.” He dug around forever, unzipping various pockets and rummaging like an old woman trying to find a quarter in the bottom of her purse in a long checkout line. I was shivering, the ends of my scarf were blowing straight out like twin flags. The dog wanted to explore the new smells.

Finally he said, “I’ve got these wipes.”

“Oh thank goodness!” He handed me a Ziploc baggie with several folded baby wipes inside that we keep in case the dog has a sticky accident while we’re hiking. I started working.

“Put them in this bag.” He handed me a flimsy plastic Safeway bag. I took hold of one of the cutout handles and the wind yanked the bag back and forth, zigzagging it and collapsing the opening so that I couldn’t get the first wipe in. I sensed that many, many wipes would be required for the job. Frustrated in my efforts to control the dancing wind sock of a grocery sack, I put the used wipe under a rock to keep it from blowing away and peeled off another.

All this time my husband is standing a few feet from me, upwind, observing the operation with disdain, disgusted with every aspect of it but loitering in order to be of assistance if needed. It was a slow process. Wipe after wipe went under the rock.

He kept telling me “put them in the bag and I’ll throw them away when we get back to the car.” Finally, to placate him, I lifted the rock and gingerly pinched the disgusting things between two fingers and struggled with the bag until I got them inside, then commenced with the next wipe. I was holding the handles of the bag in one hand, wiping with the other, still squatting in miserable embarrassment, when the wind dove into the bag and whisked out every single wipe. They went airborn, little brown and white kites flying up the trail at warp speed.

My husband took God’s name in vain and snatched the empty bag out of my hand and bolted after them. We don’t litter. I continued to clean and store the wipes under my trusty rock until the next to the last one came away from its labors as white as when it started. I put the soiled ones in the Ziploc container, and used the last wipe to clean my hands, then finally stood erect, back aching from being in the shape of a question mark for so long. I tugged my jeans up, not easy because of the thick layer of goose bumps that covered my frozen legs. Boy did I feel better. Incredibly better. My husband was still chasing wipes up the trail, and I thought, “It serves you right for making me put them in the bag which obviously wasn’t going to work,” and I let my smug satisfaction settle in where my humiliation had just resided.

I think it’s an amazing thing that people we are intimate with, in a marital way, can see us in such an unflattering position and still want to be with us. My husband, bless his heart, had forgotten the incident by that evening. After I’d had a long shower and snuggled up next to him in the cozy warm bed I was a whole new woman, the image of the hovering heifer completely forgotten. Aw, well, we’ve been together for thirty years so he’s seen worse I guess.

Or maybe not.