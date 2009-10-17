If I worried about appearing dumb in public, I’d never go outside.

I’m clumsy. I laugh out loud at the wrong time in movies. I show up on the wrong day for events, or late and have to parade in front of everyone, usually with toilet paper trailing on my shoe.

In a word, I’m a buffoon (a ridiculous but amusing person).

Once at a large gathering of fashionable women, I went to the restroom and the back of my wrap-around skirt fell in the toilet. When I stood up, toilet water poured down my legs. I recently tripped over my 9 pound dog and fell splat on the sidewalk in front of a crowd of people.

My words get tripped up, too. At back to school night, my daughter’s teacher told the parents she liked to give lots of little quizzes — “I call them ‘quizzicals,’” she said. I piped up and said, “So what do you call your tests?”

I think if people could see the humor in their embarrassing situations, they’d be a lot happier.

If you need a laugh right now, I’ve written some humorous articles off to the left there, and I’ll put fresh stuff periodically on the blog.

If you’re wondering why I call this “gentle humor” it’s because I try not to be too tacky, but I’m not above bodily function humor, in fact, it’s one of my favorites because it always makes me giggle. But when I write it, I’ll try to keep it clean.

Hope you have a laughy day! Suzanne

Good News!

My humor stories are in Not Your Mother’s Books…On Home Improvement, and Not Your Mother’s Books…On Being a Mom. I’m so excited!! You can order a copy of …On Home Improvement here: amazon.comand …On Being a Mom here: amazon.com