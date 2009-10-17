If I worried about appearing dumb in public, I’d never go outside.
I’m clumsy. I laugh out loud at the wrong time in movies. I show up on the wrong day for events, or late and have to parade in front of everyone, usually with toilet paper trailing on my shoe.
In a word, I’m a buffoon (a ridiculous but amusing person).
Once at a large gathering of fashionable women, I went to the restroom and the back of my wrap-around skirt fell in the toilet. When I stood up, toilet water poured down my legs. I recently tripped over my 9 pound dog and fell splat on the sidewalk in front of a crowd of people.
My words get tripped up, too. At back to school night, my daughter’s teacher told the parents she liked to give lots of little quizzes — “I call them ‘quizzicals,’” she said. I piped up and said, “So what do you call your tests?”
I think if people could see the humor in their embarrassing situations, they’d be a lot happier.
If you need a laugh right now, I’ve written some humorous articles off to the left there, and I’ll put fresh stuff periodically on the blog.
If you’re wondering why I call this “gentle humor” it’s because I try not to be too tacky, but I’m not above bodily function humor, in fact, it’s one of my favorites because it always makes me giggle. But when I write it, I’ll try to keep it clean.
Hope you have a laughy day! Suzanne
Good News!
My humor stories are in Not Your Mother’s Books…On Home Improvement, and Not Your Mother’s Books…On Being a Mom. I’m so excited!! You can order a copy of …On Home Improvement here: amazon.comand …On Being a Mom here: amazon.com
ReadersHeaven
Hi, nice to meet you !
Paulo
It’s a relief to find somnoee who can explain things so well
read me
Very rapidly this web site will be famous amid all blogging viewers, due to it’s fastidious articles
bruins winter classic jersey 2010
6. As i learned that kids want people to get their own supporter, nonetheless they do want everyone to embarrass them at activities. ‘Nough says.
Susana
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure of
your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way
of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Suzanne
Thanks for the suggestion!
Kim
Hi, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
Suzanne
Thank you!
Taylor
Hi there, I read your blogs regularly. Your story-telling style is witty, keep up the good work!