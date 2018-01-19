Our President is planning to be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida January 19th to celebrate one year in office by hosting a fundraising re-election dinner (why not plan ahead – he’s already raised over 2 million dollars). You and I can attend if we fork over the $100,000 per couple entry fee. I think that’s reasonable to get to hobnob with a ton of rich folks and listen to a man who has made so many memorable quotes.

My favorite is when he was golfing with some friends in August and reportedly said, “That White House is a real dump!” I guess a person who has always lived like a king (note the website picture below of his Mar-a-Lago Resort) would take umbrage at the humble white house American taxpayers gave him.

I can’t go to the gala – I just found out about it today when I was watching the news about our government’s imminent shutdown (again). No time for my husband to rent a tux or me to lose those extra Christmas pounds so I can fit into my evening gown. Darn! I wish we’d known sooner!

Yeah, and $100,000 is a little spendy, but I’m sure it would be worth it. For $250,000 my husband and I could participate in a roundtable with the President. It breaks my heart not to be able to go!



Maybe he’ll have something later on that we can attend. Our President likes to have people come to his various resorts for meetings and other functions. There’s no sin in him wanting to have people stay at his resorts – and if he profits from the exposure, why not? Maybe he’ll host something a little cheaper so that some of the remaining 99% of Americans could afford the cover charge.

Truth be told, I’m a Red Lion Inn person myself – they allow pets – but it would be nice to surround myself in luxury for even a couple of hours at a reasonably priced banquet. If you hear that our President is planning one for us, please let me know!